Canada doesn't have an NFL team, but that didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays from trolling the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

During the third inning of the Blue Jays' 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland first baseman Kyle Manzardo mishandled a pickoff throw from pitcher Tanner Bibee, allowing Toronto center fielder Myles Straw to score from third as the ball sailed past catcher Bo Naylor.

Adding insult to error, the Blue Jays' X account used the Guardians' throwing blunders to take a jab at the Browns' crowded quarterback room.

The search for a QB1 in Cleveland continues... pic.twitter.com/CDBlOziGvx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 26, 2025

The Browns head into the 2025 season with a logjam at quarterback. After selecting two signal-callers in the 2025 NFL draft, they have four players competing for the starting role or a backup spot: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Deshaun Watson, who is still on the roster and owed $92 million over the next two years, is recovering from a right Achilles injury that cut his season short for the second straight year -- and could keep him sidelined in 2025.

It's safe to say that after Thursday's game the Guardians are definitely not in a position to help the Browns with their quarterback issue.