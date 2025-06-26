Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw strikes out five batters on Thursday, moving him within three of reaching 3,000 for his career. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw inched closer to 3,000 career strikeouts Thursday, fanning five in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Kershaw has 2,997 strikeouts in his 18-year career, three short of becoming the 20th major leaguer to reach the milestone.

Kershaw's next scheduled start is expected at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.

The 37-year-old would be the third active pitcher to reach the mark behind Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Verlander, in his 20th season, has 3,468 strikeouts. Scherzer has 3,412 in 18 seasons.

Kershaw struck out three in the first two innings Thursday and got his fourth for the final out of the fifth. He struck out Tyler Freeman for the second out of the sixth inning and left the game after retiring the next batter. Kershaw threw 69 pitches, 41 for strikes.

He recorded two strikeouts on his 73 mph curve and got three more on sliders against a Rockies lineup that had all right-handed batters. Kershaw earned his fourth straight win and helped the Dodgers finish a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star received plenty of crowd support in Colorado, getting a standing ovation from some in the Coors Field crowd when he left the mound after the sixth inning.

Kershaw has made eight starts this season after being activated from the injured list May 17 following offseason left knee and foot surgeries. His ERA dropped to a season-low 3.03 after Thursday's game.