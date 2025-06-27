Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez break down how impressive Cal Raleigh has been in the first half of the season for the Mariners. (2:00)

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in homers with 32, said Friday that he will participate in next month's Home Run Derby.

The Derby will be held July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It's the first derby appearance for the 28-year-old known as Big Dumper. This season, Raleigh became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break.

"I'm excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase," Raleigh said in a statement. "It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid."

Raleigh said he is considering hitting from both sides of the plate, which would make him the second player to do so after Adley Rutschman in 2023.

"That'd be kind of cool, but you've also got to plan it out right with the timeout," Raleigh said, according to MLB.com. "... I feel like it'd be cool to do both."

His father, Todd Raleigh, will pitch to the Mariners star in the Home Run Derby. Cal Raleigh also expressed a hope that his brother, 15-year-old Todd Jr., could serve as the catcher.

No catcher has ever won the Derby, which began in 1985.

Raleigh is one of the finalists for the American League starting catcher spot in the All-Star Game, along with the Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk.

He will be the eighth Seattle player to compete in the Derby, joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez, along with Jay Buhner, Alex Rodriguez, Bret Boone, Robinson Cano and current teammate Julio Rodriguez. Griffey won the event in 1994, 1998 and 1999, and in 1993, he became the only player to hit the B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards on the fly.

Entering Friday, Raleigh was batting .275 with 69 RBIs, 15 doubles and 47 walks in 79 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.