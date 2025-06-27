Open Extended Reactions

With Corbin Carroll sidelined indefinitely with a chip fracture in his left wrist, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed fellow outfielder Albert Almora to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.

Almora, 31, was recently released from his minor league deal with the Miami Marlins. A former No. 6 overall draft pick in 2012 by the Chicago Cubs, Almora last was in the major leagues in 2022 when he played 64 games for the Cincinnati Reds.

In seven seasons with the Cubs (2016-20), New York Mets (2021) and Reds (2022), he is a career .259 hitter with 33 home runs and 163 RBIs in 600 games. He is known as an above-average defensive outfielder.

Almora returns to the Diamondbacks organization after playing 127 games at Reno last season, batting .292 with nine home runs and 69 RBIs.

Carroll, 24, was injured last week when was hit by a pitch from the Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Bruihl. He is batting .255 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs in 72 games.

In 417 career games, Carroll has a .257 batting average with a .488 slugging percentage, as well as 71 home runs, 35 triples, 208 RBIs and 101 stolen bases. He was the National League Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2023.