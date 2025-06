Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will remain on medical leave the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Ray Montgomery will manage the team for what remains of 2024, and Ryan Goins will serve as his bench coach.

Washington, 73, was placed on leave last Friday because of an undisclosed medical issue. A longtime third-base coach and well-regarded infield instructor, Washington served as the Texas Rangers' manager from 2007 to 2014.

He was in his second year managing the Angels.