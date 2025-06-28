Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- No lead is safe this year when the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Certainly not with seven innings still to play.

On June 18, Tampa Bay beat Baltimore 12-8 after the Orioles had taken an 8-0 lead in the top of the second. Then on Friday night -- nine days later -- it was the Rays who opened the scoring with six runs in the second, only for Baltimore to storm back and rout Tampa Bay 22-8.

"I'm proud of our hitters," Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said. "We were on the other side of this not too long ago."

According to information released by the team from the Elias Sports Bureau, Baltimore became the first team in either the American or National League to win by at least 14 runs after trailing by six. The Orioles scored three or more runs in five different innings, the most of any team in a game this season, according to ESPN Research.