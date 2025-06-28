Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena left Friday night's 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs with left rib soreness.

Pena was hit by a pitch on his left side in the second inning. He stayed in the game until Mauricio Dubon entered as a pinch-hitter for him in the fifth. Dubon stayed in and played shortstop.

Houston manager Joe Espada said Pena had imaging done, and there were "no fractured ribs, so that's a good thing."

"Sore," Espada said of his shortstop. "Actually, it bothers him more when he breathes, but we will take a look at it tomorrow. But it was pretty sore."

Pena was hitless in two at-bats before leaving the game. He is hitting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.