CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias was taken off the field on a cart after sustaining a left lower leg injury in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Arias went deep into the hole to field a grounder hit by Masyn Winn with one out, but caught his left spike on the grass and awkwardly rolled his ankle. The ball wound up in left field for a single.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder immediately grabbed his lower leg and remained prone on the field for several minutes. He was fitted with an immobilizer before being lifted onto the medical cart that drove him off the field.

The Guardians will provide details about his injury once Arias undergoes an examination.

Arias is batting .231 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 77 games. This is the 25-year-old Venezuelan's first full season as a starter.