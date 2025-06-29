Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning after a replay review went against his team.

The review occurred after a wild play in which Washington almost scored two runs on a grounder to first. With one out and the bases loaded, Luis Garcia Jr. hit a sharp grounder to first, but after fielding it, Nolan Schanuel took the time to tag first before throwing home, where Drew Millas slid in safely.

The ball rolled a few feet away from catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and Jacob Young tried to score as well. He was called out when O'Hoppe retrieved the ball and got back to the plate in time. Washington challenged the play, but the call stood. Martinez had some words from the dugout and was tossed by plate umpire Mark Ripperger.

The run in the fifth gave Washington a 2-1 lead.