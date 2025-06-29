James Wood joins elite company as the first MLB player to be intentionally walked four times in a game since Barry Bonds in 2004 in the Nationals' win vs. the Angels. (0:39)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Nationals slugger James Wood became the first major leaguer since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times in a game in Washington's 7-4, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Bonds was intentionally walked four times in four different games in 2004. The only other players since at least 1955 to be intentionally walked four times in a game are Wood, Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson -- who drew five intentional passes for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds on May 22, 1990.

players intentionally walked FOUR times in a game:

andre dawson, barry bonds, roger maris, manny ramirez, gary templeton



Wood went 1 for 2 and then was given a free pass his next four times up -- with runners on second and third base in the fifth, a man on second in the seventh, a runner on third base in the ninth and a man on third in the 11th.

This season, the 22-year-old slugger is hitting .283 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and an OPS of .938.

The Nationals earned their first series win in Anaheim since 2005 -- their first season after relocating from Montreal.

Take Your Base x 4 Players to receive at least four intentional walks in a game since the stat became official in 1955. Date 4 IBBs June 29, 2025 James Wood Sept. 22, 2004 Barry Bonds June 12, 2004 Barry Bonds May 1, 2004 Barry Bonds April 23, 2004 Barry Bonds June 5, 2001 Manny Ramirez May 22, 1990 Andre Dawson* July 5, 1985 Garry Templeton May 22, 1962 Roger Maris * Record 5 IBBs in game

Wood on Sunday played in his 163rd game since entering the majors last season. In his first 162, Wood has an eye-popping 31 home runs and 105 RBIs, which is comparable to stats posted by former Nationals phenoms Bryce Harper (31 HRs, 77 RBIs) and Juan Soto (31 HRs, 107 RBIs) in their first season's worth of games.

"Those are some of the best guys to put on a jersey," Wood told reporters Saturday. "I definitely strive to be guys like that. They've been doing it -- Juan Soto for seven-plus years and Bryce Harper for 12-plus years -- I know I got a long way to go, but it's definitely cool."

