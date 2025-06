Open Extended Reactions

Catcher Austin Barnes signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants.

The 35-year-old Barnes is expected to train at the Giants' rookie facility in Arizona. San Francisco opens a series at the Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Barnes was with the Dodgers for parts of 11 seasons. He joined the team in 2015 but was designated for assignment on May 14.

He has a career batting average of .223 with 35 home runs and 162 RBIs in 612 games.