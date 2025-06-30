Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list Monday with low back discomfort.

Eflin got hurt Saturday during an 11-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He was tagged for four runs and five hits in one inning before he was replaced by Scott Blewett.

The 31-year-old Eflin, Baltimore's Opening Day starter, is 6-5 with a 5.95 ERA in 12 outings -- part of a disappointing season for the Orioles. He also was on the IL from April 8 to May 11 with a right lat strain.

Right-hander Brandon Young was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the opener of a three-game series at Texas. Young is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in three starts for the Orioles this year.