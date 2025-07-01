Wilyer Abreu drives in five runs with an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam. (0:44)

BOSTON -- Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam and an inside-the-park solo home run for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in a rousing 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Abreu finished the night 2-for-5 with five RBIs, and according to ESPN Research, became the first player to hit an inside-the-park home run and have another homer be a grand slam in same game since Roger Maris pulled off the feat in 1958.

The inside-the-park homer was also the first by a Boston player at Fenway Park since Jacoby Ellsbury on Sept. 19, 2011.

"He got a fastball that he could handle, down in the zone, for the grand slam. And that's something we've been talking about," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "So far, it's been an outstanding season for him. It's been great."

Boston knocked Cincinnati phenom right-hander Chase Burns out of the game with a seven-run first inning during his second major league start, an inning that included a three-run home from Trevor Story.

Jarren Duran also went deep in the sixth, a solo shot for Boston, which won for the just the second time in nine games.

Austin Hays had a two-run triple and solo homer for the Reds, who had won five of seven.

The 22-year-old Burns (0-1), selected second overall in July's amateur draft, was charged with seven runs, five earned, and got just one out. In his debut last week, he became the first starting pitcher since the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced.

Boston starter Garrett Crochet (8-4) retired the first 10 batters he faced before the Reds scored three runs in the fourth. He gave up five runs, four earned, in six innings with nine strikeouts. Crochet allowed more than two runs for the fourth time in 18 starts this season. It was his first win by decision at Fenway Park this season.

"I wish it could've been a better start," he said. "But wins are wins, and right now, we'll take them anyway we can get them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.