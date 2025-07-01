Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh continued his power surge for the Seattle Mariners, hitting his major league-leading 33rd homer in a 6-2 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Raleigh led off the seventh inning with a home run against reliever Daniel Lynch IV, prompting chants of "MVP! MVP!" from the home crowd as he tied Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa for the third-most home runs hit before July in MLB history.

Only Barry Bonds (39 in 2001) and Mark McGwire (37 in 1998) have hit more before July 1.

"Everyone is just kind of amazed of what he's been able to accomplish this season," teammate Randy Arozarena, who hit two home runs in Monday's win to give him 101 for his career, said of Raleigh. "But yeah, he's a great batter. If you asked me if I was surprised, not really, because I get to see exactly the work he puts in behind the scenes for him to have the success that he is having now."

Cal Raleigh on Monday hit his MLB-leading 33rd home run before July, tied for third-most all-time behind only Barry Bonds (39, 2001) and Mark McGwire (37, 1998). Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Raleigh, who also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, already has an MLB-leading 71 RBIs, becoming the fastest Mariners player to hit that total since Bret Boone also did it in 84 games in 2003.

The switch-hitter leads the American League in slugging percentage from both the right side of the plate (.763) and the left side (.600) this season. On the last day of June, Raleigh's shot gave him the third-most home runs before August by any switch-hitter in MLB history; Mickey Mantle had 39 homers before August in 1961 and 34 before August in 1956.

Pre-July Fireworks Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hit his 33rd home run on Monday (June 30th) to tie Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa for the third-most before July 1 in MLB history. Year Player HRs* 2001 Barry Bonds 39 1998 Mark McGwire 37 2025 Cal Raleigh 33 1998 Ken Griffey Jr. 33 1998 Sammy Sosa 33 * Home runs before July 1

"It's got to feel good for him, and especially after not [being] pitched to much in Texas, but being able to get pitched to a little bit here tonight and taking advantage of it," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said.

Raleigh's 30 home runs as a starting catcher this season are tied with Todd Hundley (1996) for the most before August in MLB history, according to ESPN Research.

Arozarena hit his 100th career homer with a solo shot in the fourth to give Seattle its first run. In the fifth, he broke open the game with a three-run drive, his 10th of the season. It was the first multihomer game for Arozarena since July 20, 2024.

George Kirby (2-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out five without a walk. He also permitted just one run and three hits over six innings his previous time out at Minnesota.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (4-8) gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two RBIs for the Royals.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.