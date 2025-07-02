How to watch 2025 MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (American League) and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (National League) were the leading vote-getters in their respective leagues through Phase 1 of All-Star voting and thus will start in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Who will be the other starters? Find out Wednesday night during the "2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show" exclusively on ESPN.

Here are key facts about the 2025 program:

When will the '2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show' air?

The show will air at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN and in the MLB streaming hub.

What were the final vote totals at the end of Phase 1?

Nearly 11 million ballots were cast during Phase 1 before the polls closed Thursday at noon ET. Judge led the AL with 4,012,983 votes. Ohtani paced all NL players with 3,967,668 votes.

How does Phase 2 work?

Phase 2 began Monday at noon ET. The top two Phase 1 finishers at each position (excluding NL designated hitter) and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2. However, since Judge already secured one starting AL outfield spot, only the next four finishers at that position will compete for the final two starting outfield spots.

