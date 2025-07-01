Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers bolstered their bullpen Tuesday by recalling right-hander Dane Dunning from Triple-A Round Rock following four consecutive extra-inning games.

The Rangers put outfielder Evan Carter on the three-day bereavement list to allow for Dunning to come back just five days after he was sent to the minors.

The 1908 Detroit Tigers are the only major league team to play five consecutive extra-inning games since 1901, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Texas ace Jacob deGrom was set to face Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Texas is 1-3 during the streak of games going beyond regulation, losing two of three to Seattle before falling 10-6 in 11 innings to Baltimore in a series opener Monday night.

It's the second time since moving to Texas that the Rangers went to extra innings in four straight games. It happened in all four games of a series at Seattle in 2002.

The Rangers sent right-hander Cole Winn to Round Rock and transferred right-hander Tyler Mahle to the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain. Outfielder Billy McKinney was brought up from Round Rock.

McKinney appeared in the majors for seven consecutive seasons with seven different teams from 2018-24. The 30-year-old is poised for his Texas debut after growing up in the Dallas area.

Dunning has been a starter and reliever in five seasons with the Rangers. With deGrom set to start against the Orioles, Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Dunning would be available to throw as many innings as needed.

The 30-year-old Dunning has made two relief appearances this season. He started 102 of his first 124 big league appearances, beginning with the Chicago White Sox in 2020.

Mahle, who has a career-best 2.34 ERA with a 6-3 record, last pitched June 10. The 30-year-old would be eligible to return in early August. Mahle said his rotator cuff has shown improvement in the three weeks he has been out.