DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies recalled outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez, the organization's No. 5-ranked prospect, from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Fernandez is batting .284 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in 64 games for Albuquerque this season. The Rockies signed him for $295,000 as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2019, when he was 16.

The left-handed batter was not in the starting lineup Tuesday night against Houston Astros lefty Colton Gordon. He has yet to play in the majors.

Fernandez's promotion was one of several roster moves by the major league-worst Rockies. Colorado also selected the contract of catcher Austin Nola from Albuquerque; optioned catcher Braxton Fulford to the Triple-A club; reinstated right-hander Tanner Gordon from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Albuquerque; and designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment.

The 35-year-old Nola made his big league debut in 2019 for Seattle and last played in the majors in 2023 for San Diego.

Starting catcher Hunter Goodman was back in the lineup Tuesday night against the visiting Astros after missing four games with a hamstring issue. Fulford replaced him in the lineup during that stretch and is batting .250 this season in 14 games.

Gordon is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three major league starts this season. Hilliard batted .196 in 20 games for Colorado.