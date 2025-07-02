Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Veteran first baseman Trey Mancini has opted out of his minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who officially released him on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Mancini was playing well in Triple-A Reno, hitting .308 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs. The release gives Mancini an opportunity to sign with another club that might need help on their major league roster.

Mancini hit 129 homers over a seven-year career that includes time with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He hit a career-high 35 homers for the Orioles in 2019.

Mancini missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned in 2021, hitting 21 homers. He was traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season and helped them win a World Series title.

He last played in the big leagues with the Cubs in 2023, batting .234 with four homers over 79 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins last season and was released near the end of spring training.