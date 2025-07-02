        <
          Cardinals' Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado out vs. Pirates

          • Associated Press
          Jul 2, 2025, 04:06 PM

          PITTSBURGH -- First baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Nolan Arenado are out of the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

          Contreras sustained a left hand contusion during Tuesday night's 1-0 loss to the Pirates when hit by a pitch from Paul Skenes. Arenado will miss a second straight game with a jammed right middle finger.

          Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that he is hopeful Contreras and Arenado can play Friday when St. Louis opens a three-game series against the National League Central-leading Cubs in Chicago.

          The Cardinals entered play Wednesday in third place in the division, four games behind the Cubs. St. Louis has an off day on Thursday.

          Contreras, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .248 with 11 home runs in 82 games. An eight-time All-Star, Arenado has a .247 batting average and 10 homers in 80 games.