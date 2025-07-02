Open Extended Reactions

Braves ace Spencer Schwellenbach has a fractured pitching elbow, becoming the latest Atlanta starter sidelined with a long-term injury.

The Braves announced Wednesday that Schwellenbach was placed on the 15-day injured list as part of a series of roster moves. The team did not disclose how long Schwellenbach will be sidelined, but MLB.com reported that the second-year right-hander won't throw for at least four weeks,

Schwellenbach last pitched Saturday, when he had a career-high 12 strikeouts in Atlanta's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reported that Schwellenbach felt sore Sunday, and the team discovered a small fracture in his elbow.

Schwellenbach is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Braves, who already are without reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale (rib cage), 2024 All-Star right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and hard-throwing rookie AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow).

Schwellenbach, 25, entered Wednesday third in the National League in innings pitched (110.2), third in WHIP (0.97) and 11th in strikeouts (108).

The Braves also announced Wednesday that outfielder Jurickson Profar has been activated after his reinstatement from an 80-game PED suspension. Veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo was designated for assignment to create a roster spot for Profar.