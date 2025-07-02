Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due an impingement in his left hip.

The move is retroactive to Sunday for Ober, who surrendered seven runs on 11 hits -- including four home runs -- in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Ober, who turns 30 on July 12, is 0-5 with 14 homers allowed in his last five starts. He is 4-6 this season with a 5.28 ERA through 17 starts.

Ober is 29-27 with a 4.01 ERA in 105 games (all starts) since making his major league debut with Minnesota in 2021.

The Twins recalled left-hander Kody Funderburk from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Funderburk, 28, is 1-0 with a 7.50 ERA in nine relief appearances this season with Minnesota.