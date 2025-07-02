Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Austin Wells was out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday as Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the catcher had had recovered from an invasive test for a circulatory issue in his left index finger.

"Wellsy is good to go," Boone said. "He'll be in there tomorrow starting, and available tonight."

Ben Rice was set to catcher against Toronto on Wednesday night after making his second and third starts behind the player this season against the Athletics last weekend.

Outfielder Trent Grisham remained sidelined because of a tight left hamstring but Boone said his condition continues to improve. Grisham left Monday's game after a cleat caught the turf.

"Yesterday was a good day and so far he even feels like today is better," Boone said. "If he has another good day today he might be in the lineup tomorrow."

Boone said Grisham might be available off the bench Wednesday if he felt fine after participating in pregame activity.

Right-hander Luis Gil missed a scheduled throwing session Tuesday because his wife was giving birth, Boone said. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year instread will throw on Thursday.

Gil has not pitched for the Yankees this season because of a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and righty Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment.

Beeter was 0-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 16 games at Triple-A, where he struck out 29 batters in 17 2/3 innings. Beeter had two saves in three chances.

"He's been on our board now for a couple of years kind of pushing the envelope to be part of the mix," Boone said. "He's really talented. Hopefully he can come up here and carve out a spot for himself in the bullpen."

Hartlieb made his only Yankees appearance in Tuesday's 12-5 loss, allowing three runs in one inning.