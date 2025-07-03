        <
          Mets place RHPs Paul Blackburn, Dedniel Nunez on 15-day IL

          • Jorge CastilloJul 3, 2025, 07:33 PM
          NEW YORK -- The Mets placed right-handers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Nunez on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, dealing the reeling club two more blows to its staggering pitching staff.

          Blackburn is nursing a shoulder impingement. The 31-year-old starter has posted a 7.71 ERA in six outings, including four starts, after making his season debut last month.

          Nunez is sidelined with an elbow strain after missing two months last season with a forearm injury; Nunez, 29, compiled a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

          The Mets also optioned right-hander Blade Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse.

          Right-handers Justin Hagenman, Rico Garcia and Austin Warren were called up from Syracuse to replace the three pitchers.