Brandon Nimmo gives the Mets an early lead with a grand slam vs. the Brewers. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Mets placed right-handers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Nunez on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, dealing the reeling club two more blows to its staggering pitching staff.

Blackburn is nursing a shoulder impingement. The 31-year-old starter has posted a 7.71 ERA in six outings, including four starts, after making his season debut last month.

Nunez is sidelined with an elbow strain after missing two months last season with a forearm injury; Nunez, 29, compiled a 4.66 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

The Mets also optioned right-hander Blade Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse.

Right-handers Justin Hagenman, Rico Garcia and Austin Warren were called up from Syracuse to replace the three pitchers.