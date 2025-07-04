Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ha-Seong Kim was activated Thursday from the 60-day injured list and is slated to make his team debut against the host Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Kim hasn't played this season since undergoing right shoulder surgery last October. He tore the labrum while diving back to first base on Aug. 18 as a member of the San Diego Padres and missed the rest of the 2024 season.

Kim signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Rays in the offseason and was slated to be the team's starting shortstop. He is making $13 million this season and has a player option for $16 million in 2026.

The versatile Kim also could factor in at second base. During a 21-game rehab stint at Triple-A Durham, he played nine games at shortstop, five at second base and seven as designated hitter. He batted .208 with six RBIs in 72 at- bats.

Kim, 29, is a stellar defender and won a Gold Glove in 2023.

The five-year veteran also was dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks.

Last season, Kim batted .233 with 11 homers, 47 RBIs and 22 steals in 121 games for San Diego.

In four seasons with the Padres, the South Korean batted .242 with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 steals in 540 games and was a big fan favorite.

The Rays also optioned first baseman Curtis Mead to Durham and outrighted right-hander Forrest Whitley to the same affiliate after he cleared waivers on Thursday. The move involving Whitley opened up a 40-man roster spot for Kim.

Mead, 24, was batting .225 with three homers and eight RBIs in 47 games with the Rays this season.

Whitley, 27, has a 13.50 in 10 relief appearances between the Houston Astros and the Rays this season. He has allowed 20 runs (18 earned) in 12 innings.

The Rays purchased Whitley from the Astros on June 13.