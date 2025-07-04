Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the majors this weekend in Miami.

The two-time All-Star planned to throw a bullpen Thursday at Citi Field before Milwaukee's game against the New York Mets. He is lined up to start Sunday against the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series.

Woodruff hasn't pitched in the big leagues since undergoing shoulder surgery after the 2023 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 115 career starts and 15 relief appearances.

The 32-year-old right-hander left his first rehab stint this year with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville again on June 3 when a 108 mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.

"He's such a big part of the Brewers organization," manager Pat Murphy said. "I'm really excited for him."