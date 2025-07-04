Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

O'Neill, whose last at-bat was May 15, has been limited to 24 games this season due to neck inflammation and more recently a left shoulder impingement.

The 30-year-old is batting .188 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Orioles in December after spending the 2024 campaign with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .241 with 31 home runs and 61 RBIs in his lone season in Boston.

In 618 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2018-23), Red Sox and Orioles, O'Neill has 111 homers to go along with 288 RBIs. He is a career .244 hitter and is a two-time Gold Glove recipient.

On Thursday, the Orioles optioned Dylan Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk. Carlson, 26, was batting .234 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 41 games.

In six seasons, Carlson has a career batting average of .237 with 41 homers and 187 RBIs in 525 games with the Cardinals (2020-24), Tampa Bay Rays (2024) and Orioles.

Baltimore opens a three-game series against the Braves on Friday in Atlanta.