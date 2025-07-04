The bats are on fire for the Cubs as they set a franchise record with eight home runs in a game vs. the Cardinals. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Fireworks in Chicago began early on Independence Day as the Cubs set a franchise record for a single game, hitting eight home runs on Friday, including three from first baseman Michael Busch in a rout of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Especially to do it at Wrigley Field," Busch said after the 11-3 win. "It's really cool. I think that was my first three-homer game, ever. That's one game I'll never forget."

Busch, 27, took Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas deep in the second and third innings then set a career mark with his third home run in the seventh off reliever John King. It was the first time a Cubs player hit three home runs in a game since Rafael Ortega on Aug.1, 2021.

Busch wasn't the only Cub to hit multiple home runs as Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two after making a diving catch in the first inning. Both Busch and Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 on the day, driving in seven of the team's 11 runs. Busch drove in five.

The Cubs have been near the top of the league in most offensive rankings since early in the season as they extended their lead on the Cardinals to 6.5 games.

"It's really easy to appreciate what we're doing right now," Crow-Armstrong said. "It's also easy to just keep it going and not let that be something that we are dwelling on. It's the best offense I've ever been a part of."

Michael Busch runs the bases, celebrating his third home run of the day against the Cardinals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on Friday. Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Also homering for the Cubs on their record-setting day was designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, catcher Carson Kelly and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Manager Craig Counsell was asked to put the day in perspective considering the lengthy history of the franchise. It came a day after they beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0.

"It's the sport," Counsell said with a smile. "It took us 10 innings to score one run yesterday. That's what's crazy about. That's why you turn the page every single day. We had a really good day, today."

Mikolas set a Cardinals franchise record, giving up six of the eight home runs -- all of which came in the first three innings. The Cardinals did break a scoreless streak on offense extending back to last Sunday when second baseman Brendan Donovan homered in the fourth inning. St. Louis scored two more times in the ninth off Cubs infielder Jon Berti, but by then the game was in hand.

Busch is the third Cubs player with a three-home-run game against the Cardinals. In an odd twist, all three did it on Independence Day: Moises Alou on July 4, 2003 and Hank Leiber on July 4, 1939, according to ESPN Research.