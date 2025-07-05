Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Juan Soto's second Subway Series experience in a Mets uniform was a far cry from his first.

In mid-May, Soto received a three-day onslaught of boos from scorned crowds in his return to Yankee Stadium and looked increasingly uncomfortable as the weekend progressed. On Friday, he felt right at home in the teams' series opener at Citi Field, receiving a standing ovation from his home crowd before his first at-bat and reciprocating the love with a signature performance against his former team.

The soon-to-be five-time All-Star went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and single, falling just a triple shy of the cycle in the Mets' 6-5 comeback win over the Yankees to continue his scalding stretch over the past month as the Mets won their third consecutive game and the Yankees lost their fifth straight.

"That was awesome," said second baseman Jeff McNeil, who slashed a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning. "He had a great day. Huge home run. That's just who he is. It's fun to watch and I feel like every time he comes to the plate, he's going to do something cool."

The day began with the Mets needing a quick counter after the Yankees took a two-run lead on back-to-back home runs from Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge to open the game and put rookie Justin Hagenman on his heels in his first career major league start. Soto, moments after absorbing the warm reception, delivered one, lifting a two-run home run to left-center field for his 21st of the season to tie the score and put Hagenman at ease.

"Juan responded right away, just getting the momentum right back," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "That was the setting-the-tone moment. 'OK, they punch, we're going to punch back. Here we are.'"

The 26-year-old Soto followed the two-run blast with a 108.6-mph rope of a double to center field in the third inning and a single in the fifth before cracking a 106.8-mph flyout in his final at-bat in the seventh. Two batters later, McNeil, after Pete Alonso walked to extend the inning, drove a changeup from Luke Weaver down the right-field line to give the Mets the lead.

"I just feel good right now," Soto said. "I'm seeing the ball really well. I feel like I'm trying to take my chances when I swing the bat. I'm trying to do damage every time and try to help the team win some games."

Much is different from the first time the Mets and Yankees met this season. Both teams have fallen from first place following dreadful stretches stemming from June 12. Both teams are dealing with various injuries to pitchers, though the Mets are to a greater extent. And Soto, a Yankee last season, has returned to his usual form for his new club.

Soto emerged from that three-game set in the Bronx earlier in the season with a .246 batting average and .822 OPS on the season. The relative struggles continued over the next two weeks, sinking his batting average to .229 and his OPS to .797 through June 5. The relative struggles drew the ire of fans and New York talk radio. The early return on the Mets' $765 million investment was one of the few blips in the team's splendid start.

The storyline has since flipped. Since June 6, Soto is hitting .348 with 10 home runs and a 1.185 OPS in 27 games, earning National League Player of the Month honors for June. On the season, his 21 home runs are tied for ninth in the majors and his .916 OPS is seventh. It's production the Mets expected -- and the production the Yankees know all about.

"It's pretty special," Mendoza said. "Every time he's at the plate, you feel good about your chances. And when we got guys that are getting on base and we're turning the lineup over and getting him at the plate as many times [as possible] when he's going like that, it's a pretty special feeling."