Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas left during the sixth inning of Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers due to mild plantar fascia symptoms with his right foot.

Thomas missed 11 games in late May and early June because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He is batting .160 this season and .197 (13-for-66) since coming off the injured list on June 9. He does have four homers in his past 10 games.

"We think he's good. The plantar fasciitis flared up a little bit again and I just didn't like the way he looked running around the outfield. So rather than take a chance, I got him out of there," manager Stephen Vogt said after the 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Thomas also missed five weeks due to a right wrist bone bruise after getting hit by a pitch during the April 8 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.