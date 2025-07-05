Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins is expected to be sidelined at least "a few days" after he left the Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday because of left thumb discomfort, manager Pat Murphy said.

"It doesn't look great. It's not fractured," Murphy said. "He doesn't feel great right now. It's your bottom hand for swinging, so it's really, really important."

Hoskins, 32, experienced soreness after he stepped off the bag and caught shortstop Joey Ortiz's errant throw to tag Eric Wagaman out in the fourth. Murphy and a Brewers trainer immediately left the dugout and tended to Hoskins, who finished the inning but was replaced by Jake Bauers in the fifth.