CLEVELAND -- Pitcher Paul Sewald was activated off the injured list by the Cleveland Guardians before Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander had been sidelined since April 29 with a right shoulder stain. Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old also struggled with injuries last season with Arizona. Left-hander Doug Nikhazy was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Also on Saturday, Shane Bieber threw 30 pitches to hitters from Double-A Akron as he continues to come back from last year's Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Bieber would be expected to face hitters one more time before possibly beginning a rehabilitation assignment. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been sidelined for one month after experiencing soreness after a rehab start on May 31 in Arizona and a bullpen session three days later.