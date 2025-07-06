Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles acquired minor league catcher Alex Jackson from the New York Yankees on Sunday, agreeing to send international bonus pool money and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

He was added to the major league roster.

Jackson was the No. 6 pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 MLB draft and has a career batting average of .132 in 124 games with the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. He has six career home runs and 24 RBIs and has thrown out 29.1 percent (16-of-55) potential base stealers.

The 29-year-old will provide depth at the position for the Orioles, who lost starter Adley Rutschman through at least the All-Star break due to the left oblique strain that sent him to the injured list for the first time in his career.

Catchers Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back) also are sidelined, and veteran Gary Sanchez left Saturday night's game against the Braves with knee pain after making a play at the plate.

Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain on Sunday.

At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, Jackson hit .226 with 31 runs, seven doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He threw out 26.3 percent (10-of-38) of runners attempting to steal a base.