Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas returned to the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The move, retroactive to Saturday, came after Thomas exited the 2-1 home loss to the Tigers after five innings Friday and sat out the 1-0 setback to Detroit the following day due to the injury.

The Guardians have lost nine consecutive games.

In a corresponding move, the Guardians recalled rookie infielder Will Wilson from Triple-A Columbus. Wilson, who turns 27 on July 21, batted .176 (9-for-51) in 24 games after making his major league debut in April. He hit .308 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 36 games with Columbus.

Thomas, 29, also was on the IL for the same ailment from May 30 to June 9. He went on the list in April because of a bruised right wrist. Thomas injured his wrist when he was hit by a Shane Smith pitch in the fifth inning of the Guardians' home opener on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

Thomas is batting .160 (20-for-125) with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games this season.

He is a career .242 hitter with 76 homers and 254 home runs in 600 regular-season games for the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-21), Washington Nationals (2021-24) and Guardians.

Thomas hit two homers and drove in nine runs while batting .222 (8-for-36) in 10 postseason games with Cleveland in 2024.