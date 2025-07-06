Zack Wheeler strikes out 12 Reds in a dominant complete-game victory for the Phillies. (0:59)

PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Wheeler (9-2) -- the National League's pitcher of the month in June -- allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches to give his first-place club a series victory.

"Yes," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said quickly when asked by a reporter if this was as good as he has seen Wheeler pitch. "After the fourth [inning], I thought, 'This has a chance to be a no-hitter or a perfect game.'"

Since Wheeler returned from paternity leave on June 9, he has allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings.

"He was just dominant," said Thomson, who added he felt comfortable keeping Wheeler in the game up until the 115-pitch mark. "He had everything working -- control, command. Everything was just great."

Kyle Schwarber tied it in the fifth with a two-out RBI double, and Bryson Stott gave the Phillies the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer off Tony Santillan (1-2).

After Wheeler struck out Stephenson on his 100th pitch to end the eighth, J.T. Realmuto singled with one out. Stott followed with his sixth homer of the season, turning on a center-cut fastball by Santillan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.