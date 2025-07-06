Clayton Kershaw is selected for his 11th All-Star Game, joining a National League staff that includes Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler. (2:00)

The rosters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will feature 19 first-timers -- and one legend -- as the pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday for the July 15 contest at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who made his first All-Star team in 2011, was named to his 11th National League roster as a special commissioner's selection.

Kershaw, who became just the fourth left-hander to amass 3,000 career strikeouts, is 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA in nine starts after beginning the season on the injured list. He joins Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as a legend choice, after the pair of sluggers were selected in 2022.

Among the first-time All-Stars announced Sunday: Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and left-hander MacKenzie Gore, Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown and shortstop Jeremy Pena, and Chicago Cubs 34-year-old left-hander Matthew Boyd.

"It'll just be cool being around some of the best players in the game," Wood said.

All-Star Game Rosters Rosters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, to be held July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Pos. Player Team NATIONAL LEAGUE DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers* DH Kyle Schwarber Phillies 1B Freddie Freeman Dodgers* 1B Pete Alonso Mets 1B Matt Olson Braves 2B Ketel Marte D-backs* 2B Brendan Donovan Cardinals SS Francisco Lindor Mets* SS Elly De La Cruz Reds 3B Manny Machado Padres* 3B Eugenio Suarez D-backs C Will Smith Dodgers* C Hunter Goodman Rockies OF Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs* OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves* OF Kyle Tucker Cubs* OF Corbin Carroll D-backs OF Kyle Stowers Marlins OF Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres OF James Wood Nationals P Jason Adam Padres P Matthew Boyd Cubs P Edwin Diaz Mets P MacKenzie Gore Nationals P Clayton Kershaw Dodgers P Freddy Peralta Brewers P Robbie Ray Giants P Randy Rodriguez Giants P Chris Sale Braves P Paul Skenes Pirates P Logan Webb Giants P Zach Wheeler Phillies P Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers AMERICAN LEAGUE DH Ryan O'Hearn Orioles* DH Brent Rooker Athletics 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays* 1B Jonathan Aranda Rays 2B Gleyber Torres Tigers* 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees 2B Brandon Lowe Rays SS Jacob Wilson Athletics* SS Jeremy Pena Astros SS Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 3B Jose Ramirez Guardians* 3B Alex Bregman Red Sox C Cal Raleigh Mariners* C Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays OF Aaron Judge Yankees* OF Riley Greene Tigers* OF Javier Baez Tigers* OF Byron Buxton Twins OF Steven Kwan Guardians OF Julio Rodriguez Mariners P Hunter Brown Astros P Kris Bubic Royals P Aroldis Chapman Red Sox P Garrett Crochet Red Sox P Jacob deGrom Rangers P Max Fried Yankees P Josh Hader Astros P Yusei Kikuchi Angels P Andres Munoz Mariners P Tarik Skubal Tigers P Shane Smith White Sox P Bryan Woo Mariners * Starters

First-time All-Stars previously elected to start by the fans include Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Baltimore Orioles DH Ryan O'Hearn and Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Overall, the 19 first-time All-Stars is a drop from the 32 first-time selections on the initial rosters in 2024.

Kershaw would be the sentimental choice to start the contest, although Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who leads National League pitchers in ERA and WAR, might be in line to start his second straight contest. Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, a third-time All-Star, is 9-3 with a 2.17 ERA after Sunday's complete-game victory and would be a strong candidate to start as well.

Kershaw has made one All-Star start in his career, in 2022 at Dodger Stadium.

Among those not selected were New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto, who signed a $765 million contract as a free agent in the offseason, and Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who had made eight consecutive All-Star rosters since 2016.

Soto got off to a slow start but was the National League Player of the Month in June and entered Sunday ranked sixth in the NL in WAR among position players while ranking second in OBP, eighth in OPS and third in runs scored.

The players vote for the reserves at each position and selected Wood, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres as the backup outfielders. Kyle Stowers also made it as a backup outfielder as the representative for the Miami Marlins.

Unless Soto later is added as an injury replacement, he'll miss his first All-Star Game since his first full season in 2019.

The Dodgers lead all teams with five representatives: Kershaw, Yamamoto and starters Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. The AL-leading Detroit Tigers (57-34) and Mariners have four each.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will join AL starters Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez, while Raleigh, the AL's starting catcher, will be joined by Seattle teammates Bryan Woo, Andres Munoz and Julio Rodriguez.

Earning his fifth career selection but first since 2021 is Texas Rangers righty Jacob deGrom, who is finally healthy after making just nine starts in his first two seasons with the Rangers and is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA. He has never started an All-Star Game, although Skubal or Brown would be the favorite to start for the AL.

The hometown Braves will have three All-Stars in Acuna, pitcher Chris Sale (his ninth selection, tied with Freeman for the second most behind Kershaw) and first baseman Matt Olson. The San Francisco Giants saw three pitchers selected: Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and reliever Randy Rodriguez.

The slumping New York Yankees ended up with three All-Stars: Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Max Fried. The Mets also earned three All-Star selections: Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

"Red carpet, that's my thing," Chisholm said. "I do have a 'fit in mind."

Rosters are expanded from 26 to 32 for the All-Star Game. They include starters elected by fans, 17 players (five starting pitchers, three relievers and a backup for each position) chosen in a player vote and six players (four pitchers and two position players) selected by league officials. Every club must be represented.

Acuna, Wood and Raleigh are the three All-Stars who have so far committed to participating in the Home Run Derby.