MLB players with the most home runs before All-Star break

The All-Star break is considered to be the halfway point of an MLB season. Every year, plenty of players show off why they've earned a few days off. In July 2025, Cal Raleigh's 36 homers are the fifth most in MLB history before the All-Star break (since 1933), behind Reggie Jackson, Mark McGwire, Chris Davis and Barry Bonds, who holds the record with 39 at the break in 2001.

Check out MLB players with the most home runs before the All-Star break below.

Barry Bonds, 39 (2001)

Chris Davis, 37 (2013)

Mark McGwire, 37 (1998)

Reggie Jackson, 37 (1969)

Cal Raleigh, 36 (2025)

Luis Gonzalez, 35 (2001)

Ken Griffey Jr., 35 (1998)

Aaron Judge, 34 (2024, 2025)

Frank Howard, 34 (1969)

Aaron Judge, 33 (2022)

Shohei Ohtani, 33 (2021)

Sammy Sosa, 33 (1998)

Ken Griffey Jr., 33 (1994)

Matt Williams, 33 (1994)

Mark McGwire, 33 (1987)

Roger Maris, 33 (1961)

