MILWAUKEE -- Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández went on the injured list with left elbow inflammation and outfielder James Outman got called up from the minors among a series of moves the NL West leaders made Monday.

The Dodgers also called up right-handed pitcher Julian Fernández, optioned left-hander Justin Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated infielder CJ Alexander for assignment before beginning a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hernández started getting bothered by the elbow issue during a series in Cleveland at the end of May.

"There was a slide there at home plate where it really started to act up and bother him," Roberts said. "At that point in time, he kept it to himself, just wanting to be out there and compete. It just continually got worse and really impacted his offense and his swing. And so just a couple of days ago it really reached a head where it was pretty much intolerable."

Hernández has hit just .109 (6 of 55) since the start of June. The 33-year-old is batting .195 with a .259 on-base percentage, eight homers and 22 RBIs in 71 games this season.

Roberts said the Dodgers are hopeful Hernández could return shortly after the All-Star break.

Outman, 28, batted .125 (3 of 24) with two homers and four RBIs in nine games during an earlier stint with Los Angeles this season. He has been hitting .289 with a .378 on-base percentage, 20 homers, 74 RBIs and 14 steals in 70 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers arrived in Milwaukee after getting swept in a three-game home series with Houston that underscored their roster issues due to various nagging injuries. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and second baseman Tommy Edman didn't play in a 5-1 loss to the Astros on Sunday and remained out of the lineup Monday, though neither player was placed on the injured list.

Teoscar Hernández fouled a ball off his left foot and Edman fouled a ball off his right foot Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Astros. Edman ended up with a fractured toe.

Roberts said both players could be available off the bench the next couple of days and expressed hope they might be able to start Wednesday.

Fernández, 29, was 3-0 with a 4.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 28⅔ innings in 24 appearances with Oklahoma City. Wrobleski, 24, was 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 40 innings in eight appearances with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers had just claimed Alexander off waivers from the New York Yankees last week before designating him for assignment Monday.