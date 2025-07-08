Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are back on the board after Tommy Pham's two-run home run in the third inning at Kansas City on Monday night ended a 30-inning scoreless streak.

The Pirates had been shut out in all three games at Seattle during their previous series.

The scoreless streak included Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners in which Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes threw 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings before the Pirates gave up a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Before beginning this nine-game trip with the sweep by the Mariners, the Pirates had blanked the St. Louis Cardinals in three consecutive home games. Their streak of playing in six straight shutouts matched the longest in major league history.

Pham, a 12-year veteran who's in his first season with the Pirates, bookended the scoreless skid with RBIs. He drove in a seventh-inning run with a groundout on Wednesday during the 5-0 victory over the Cardinals.

