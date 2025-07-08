Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the injured list Tuesday with a bruise to his right knee, while outfielder Jesse Winker was activated from the 60-day IL.

The Mets also selected the contract of right-hander Alejandro Carrillo from Triple-A Syracuse, while right-hander Zach Pop was designated for assignment and right-hander Tylor Megill (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL.

The club sent left-hander Sean Manaea back to Triple-A Syracuse for an outing Tuesday to continue his minor league rehab assignment as he closes in on his season debut while recovering from an elbow injury. Manaea could be back in the major leagues by Sunday.

In addition, right-hander Kodai Senga (hamstring) appears to be in line to return from the IL on Friday.

Marte, 36, is batting .270 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 58 games this season.

Winker, 31, last played on May 4 and was batting .239 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 24 games.

Carrillo, 28, did not allow a hit or a run in four appearances (5 2/3 innings) at Syracuse. The side-arm pitcher tops 100 mph with his fastball and mixes in a sinker and changeup, with 40 strikeouts in 25 total innings at Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Pop, 28, made his lone appearance for New York on Sunday and allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 14.85 ERA in five appearances for the Seattle Mariners and Mets this season.

Megill, 29, was 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts this season and has not pitched since June 14.