MILWAUKEE -- Alexis Diaz is back in the major leagues and ready to make his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired the 2023 All-Star reliever from the Cincinnati Reds over a month ago.

Los Angeles called up Diaz and sent right-hander Julian Fernandez to Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday night's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers as the NL West-leading Dodgers attempted to snap a four-game skid.

The 28-year-old Diaz came to the Dodgers in a May 29 trade that sent minor league pitcher Mike Villani to the Reds. He had been with Triple-A Oklahoma City ever since, going 0-1 with a 9.64 earned run average in six appearances.

While at Oklahoma City, Díaz walked seven and struck out three over 4 2/3 innings.

"I think that there's been some good and some not-so-good, just trying to be consistent with the delivery," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "The arm still works. The stuff is still good. But the consistency of strike-throwing is what we haven't seen yet from Alexis."

This has been a difficult season for Diaz. He opened the season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, then went 0-0 with a 12.00 ERA in six appearances with Cincinnati. He lost his job as the Reds' closer and was eventually sent to the minors before getting traded to the Dodgers.

Diaz is the younger brother of New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. He totaled 75 saves with the Reds from 2022-24.

The 29-year-old Fernandez was called up Monday and allowed two runs over two innings in a 9-1 loss to the Brewers. He is 3-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 24 games with Oklahoma City.

In other Dodgers pitching news, right-hander Tyler Glasnow is expected to return from the injured list and start Wednesday's game at Milwaukee. Glasnow has been dealing with shoulder inflammation and last pitched for the Dodgers on April 27.

"I'm excited to get him back on the mound," Roberts said. "He's excited to be back on the mound. We'll see, but I'm expecting him to pitch well."