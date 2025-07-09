Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nick Sandlin was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of right elbow inflammation.

The Blue Jays promoted left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Buffalo and activated him in time for the game against the Chicago White Sox.

This is the second time this season Sandlin has dealt with arm trouble. He also was out about two months because of a lat strain.

Sandlin has been effective out of the bullpen when available. He has pitched 8 1/3 innings over nine appearances, registering a 2.16 ERA with six strikeouts.