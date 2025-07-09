Chris Canty breaks down how the Yankees' struggles this season stem from a lack of pitching. (1:07)

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment Wednesday, presumably ending the veteran infielder's tenure with the organization despite being owed $22 million through next season.

The move came a day after manager Aaron Boone announced that LeMahieu would move from New York's starting second baseman to a bench role. Boone said LeMahieu did not take the demotion well but emphasized that LeMahieu didn't ask for his release.

LeMahieu, who is four days shy of his 37th birthday, batted .266 with a .674 OPS this season, with increased production since the start of June.

But LeMahieu's range at second base was limited and, according to general manager Brian Cashman, he had communicated to the organization during the offseason that he couldn't physically handle playing third base.

The two-time batting champion signed a six-year, $90 million contract before the 2021 season.

LeMahieu was facing a diminished role after the Yankees decided to move All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to the latter's natural position at second base.