Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero, who leads all American League third basemen in home runs, said Wednesday that he will take part in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.

"I'm going to put on a show. I'm going to try to put on a show just to give the fans the opportunity to get to know me, see my power," Caminero said before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. "Just being there with all those other All-Stars, it's going to be something very special."

The 22-year-old Caminero followed that up by hitting his 22nd home run of the season in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. He is batting .254 with 58 RBIs in 87 games this season.

He is the sixth contestant for the Home Run Derby, joining Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, James Wood of the Washington Nationals, Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins and Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB still has to name two more contestants to fill out the field of eight sluggers.

Caminero was chosen as a replacement for the All-Star Game earlier this week as a substitute for the Boston Red Sox's injured Alex Bregman. Caminero will be the fourth Tampa Bay player to compete in the Home Run Derby, joining Evan Longoria (2008), Carlos Pena (2009) and Randy Arozarena (2023).

Field Level Media contributed to this report.