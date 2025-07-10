Jeff Passan is confident the Dodgers will be "just fine" and says there's no reason to panic. (1:16)

The long-awaited design for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Kobe Bryant bobblehead night was unveiled Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend's figurine is in a batting stance and sporting a gold No. 24 Lakers jersey. The bobblehead appears to have been inspired by a photo of the five-time NBA champion during Lakers media day in 2009. Bryant is also wearing the Zoom Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" sneaker, which was officially released in May.

Bryant's bobblehead will be given away to the first 40,000 ticketed fans of the Dodgers' home matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 8 -- aka 8/8, doubling down on the number Bryant wore during the first half of his 20-year NBA career.

Los Angeles' bobblehead continues its trend from previous seasons of honoring Bryant.

During its 2023 campaign, the franchise gave out a snakeskin Dodgers uniform -- a nod to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname -- during Lakers Night. The threads featured Bryant's No. 8 on the front and his No. 24 on the back. Fans also received a special Bryant Dodgers jersey last season.

In addition to attending multiple games, Bryant's connection to the Dodgers included throwing out the first pitch in 2000 and cheering them on during Game 4 of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.