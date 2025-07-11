Anthony Volpe pulls off a great slide to score on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning. (1:05)

Aaron Judge walks it off for the Yankees in extras (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Anthony Volpe scored the winning run with an acrobatic slide on Aaron Judge's shallow sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past Seattle 6-5 on Thursday night after Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo took a no-hitter into the eighth.

It was the first time in 236 games since 1977 that a team had come back to win after being no-hit through seven innings and trailing by five or more runs, according to ESPN Research.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled leading off the eighth for New York's first hit. Woo quickly allowed another single and was lifted after Austin Wells' sacrifice fly shaved Seattle's lead to 5-1.

Pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton made it 5-3 with a two-run homer off Matt Brash, and the Yankees were down to their final strike before tying it on Wells' two-run single off All-Star closer Andres Munoz in the ninth.

It was the sixth blown save for Munoz in 27 chances this season, and the first win for the Yankees when trailing by at least five runs in the eighth inning or later since beating Texas on June 29, 2016.

The Yankees were 0-35 this season when trailing through eight innings, and they were 0-23 when trailing by three runs or more at any point in a game this season.

The last team to win after being no-hit through seven and trailing by five or more runs was the Pittsburgh Pirates, who rallied for a 6-5 victory after being stymied by Montreal Expos starter Wayne Twitchell on June 24, 1977.

New York completed a three-game sweep in a series between American League playoff contenders and won its fourth straight following its second six-game skid since mid-June.

The Mariners, meanwhile, lost on a walk-off for the seventh time this season.

Seattle's Cole Young and Miles Mastrobuoni each hit an RBI single off New York starter Marcus Stroman. Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer off Clayton Beeter in the seventh.

Mariners pitcher Brian Woo opened the game by walking the Yankees' Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 20 straight batters before losing his no-hit bid on an eighth-inning single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The 25-year-old Woo struck out five and walked two in a career-best 7⅓ innings. The right-hander threw a career-high 103 pitches.

Chisholm singled through the right side on a 1-2 changeup for the Yankees' first hit of the game. He and Woo, who will be teammates on the American League All-Star squad next week, patted each other on the rear end near first base.

Woo opened the game by walking Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham, then retired 20 straight batters. Following the walks, Woo struck out Judge and retired Chisholm on a double play.

After three groundouts in the fifth, all on balls hit at least 100 mph, Woo got a called third strike on Dominguez to end the sixth at 84 pitches. He finished the seventh at 92 pitches when Cody Bellinger flied out to center field.

On Sept. 11 last year, Woo lost a perfect game with one out in the seventh against San Diego when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a homer in Seattle. On June 22, 2023, he pitched 5⅓ hitless innings before allowing a single to Gleyber Torres at Yankee Stadium and earned his first career win.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this report.