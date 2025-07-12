Cal Raleigh does it again as he lifts a pair of home runs to get to 38 on the season. (0:44)

DETROIT -- Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs to move within one of Barry Bonds' 2001 record for homers before the All-Star break, and the Seattle Mariners beat Detroit 12-3 on Friday night to end Tarik Skubal's three-month unbeaten streak.

Raleigh -- in the lineup as designated hitter -- made it 5-3 on a solo shot in the eighth inning, then hit a grand slam in a seven-run ninth.

It was Raleigh's eighth multi-home run game this season, tying Reggie Jackson (1969) for the most such games before the All-Star break in MLB history, according to ESPN Research. He also tied Ken Griffey Jr. for the most multi-homer games in Mariners franchise history.

The Mariners still have two more games -- both against the Tigers -- before the All-Star break, giving Raleigh a shot to tie or break Bonds' record.

Skubal (10-3) was 10-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 16 starts since losing 3-2 to the Mariners in Seattle on April 2. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings, striking out five.

Luis Castillo (6-5) got the win, giving up three runs in five innings.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the third when center fielder Parker Meadows dove for Donovan Solano's sinking liner and missed. It rolled to the wall for an RBI triple. Zach McKinstry tied it with a fourth-inning single.

J.P. Crawford's two-out RBI single made it 2-1 in the fifth, and Julio Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer over the Seattle bullpen in left-center field.

Riley Greene's RBI triple got the major league-leading Tigers to 4-2 in the sixth, and Spencer Torkelson followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.