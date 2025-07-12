Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley exited Friday's game against St. Louis after three innings due to abdominal tightness.

Riley was replaced by pinch hitter Luke Williams in the top of the fourth. Riley had an RBI single and scored in the first.

The 28-year-old Riley has played in all 93 games this season. The two-time All-Star played in all but eight games over three seasons from 2021 through 2023 before playing in 110 games last year.

Riley is hitting .274 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs this season.