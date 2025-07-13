Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber is slated to make a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday.

Bieber, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery in April 2024, had a setback when he experienced soreness during a bullpen session on June 3. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner had a bullpen session in Cleveland on Sunday.

He made two starts for the Guardians last year, going 2-0 and striking out 20 in 12 scoreless innings. The right-hander agreed to a $14 million, one-year contract in December that includes a $16 million player option for 2026.

Trevor Stephan, another right-hander who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, was hit hard in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He recorded one out and was charged with four runs and two hits.

The Guardians also said infielder Gabriel Arias (sprained left ankle) is expected to start running the bases in the next few days.

Outfield prospect Chase DeLauter, has been playing through some right wrist soreness, was out of the Columbus lineup again Sunday. He will be evaluated to determine a plan moving forward.