The Colorado Rockies will see two generations of Hollidays.

The franchise selected Ethan Holliday -- son of former Rocky and seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday -- with the No. 4 pick in the MLB draft on Sunday.

Matt spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Rockies as well as his final campaign in 2018. Colorado selected Matt in the seventh round in 1998, and he played a key role in the franchise reaching its first World Series, in 2007.

According to ESPN Research, Ethan is the first top-five pick to be drafted by a team for whom his father played.

Ethan -- who played infield at Oklahoma's Stillwater High School -- also is the brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.

Moments after Ethan was selected, Colorado posted a photo of him with a Rockies uniform on holding a purple bat with a pacifier in his mouth. In a separate slide, Matt is cradling Ethan as a toddler in a purple Rockies shirt.

"I had a little bit of a feeling as the days started trickling down -- there was a little something inside me that was kind of leaning towards the Rockies," Ethan Holliday said, according to MLB.com. "And my mom [Leslee Holliday] said she had a feeling too. We're so juiced and so excited for this opportunity, and it's pretty incredible."

Ethan was the 2025 Oklahoma Gatorade player of the year and 2025 MaxPreps Oklahoma player of the year. He had a .611 batting average plus 19 home runs and 64 RBIs last season.