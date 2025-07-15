The Atlanta Braves beefed up their concession offerings for the 2025 MLB All-Star at Truist Park, led by a "Bless Your Heart Dog."

The franchise worked with hospitality partner Delaware North to create a deep-fried footlong hot dog rolled in hot Cheetos and Fruity Pebbles. It will be sold only during All-Star week in Section 141 of Truist Park.

The item is part of a lineup meant to deliver "bold Southern creativity," according to a recent news release.

The Braves created the "Bless Your Heart Dog" for All-Star Week ...



It's a deep fried footlong hot dog rolled in hot Cheetos and Fruity Pebbles 😳 pic.twitter.com/8Z7Q5onkxN — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2025

Other food items for the week include peach cobbler nachos, birria hot dogs and fried green tomato sliders.

The National League and American League will face off in the Midsummer Classic at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.